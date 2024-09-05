Partying with a purpose: Voter education event set for Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a voter education event in Houston this weekend that will look and feel a lot more like a party! There will be food, music, fun, and games, but this party has a political purpose.

Jeremy Craft with Black Book Houston and Tatianna Mott with Our Power Media joined Eyewitness News. Their organizations are joining with the Houston Area Urban League Young Professionals and other partners for the event. It's described as a summer celebration for the whole family but also an urgent opportunity to educate and activate our community about the importance of voter registration and turnout. The organizers said this is especially important right now, in light of recent challenges to voting rights in Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott recently announced Texas removed 1 million people from the voter rolls. Attorney General Ken Paxton has also threatened to sue Harris County for planning to mail out voter registration forms. These are two reasons why organizers said it's important that people know how to ensure they are registered to vote.

At Saturday's event, there will be representatives from the Harris County Clerk's Office and organizations like Black Voters Matter. They'll be available to answer any questions about voter registration and provide crucial information to ensure people know how to vote legally and effectively in November.

Anyone interested in attending can find more information on the Black Book Houston website.

