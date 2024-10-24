Make strides against domestic violence at the 2024 Savannah Memorial 5K Walk

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Something as simple as taking a walk in a League City park Sunday could help save the lives of domestic violence victims hiding in silence.

The 2024 Savannah Memorial 5K is happening Sunday, Oct. 27 at 8 a.m. at its new home, Hometown Heroes Park.

Click here to register for the walk

Participants can sign up to walk or run at the park, or virtually anywhere you are on Sunday.

The walk is named for Savannah Kinchen, a 30-year-old mother and volunteer at domestic violence shelter Bay Area Turning Point, who lost her life to domestic violence in 2020.

Kinchen's parents, Shirley and Mike, launched the walk in 2021 to help other victims find support, resources and the strength to break free from the cycle of violence.

Funds raised from the walk help benefit Bay Area Turning Point and the Savannah Memorial Scholarship Fund, which ensures children can attend the Disciple Oaks Camp & Retreat in Gonzalez, Texas, without financial barriers.

For more information, visit SavannahMemorial5K.org.

Hometown Heroes Park is located at 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City.

