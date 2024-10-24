Dozens of restaurants to compete for your taste buds at Pasadena's Taste of the Town

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- An "out of this world" foodie experience will return to Pasadena in November.

Pasadena Chamber of Commerce is set to host its annual Taste of the Town on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 5-9 p.m., at the Pasadena Convention Center.

Visitors can sample food and drinks from more than 30 area restaurants, as guest judges rank their favorites for titles and bragging rights.

The event, which carries a space theme this year, will also offer an expo with business and shopping vendors, a live auction and more.

More than 2,000 people attended Taste of the Town in 2023, which included Eyewitness News reporter Mycah Hatfield among its judges.

For tickets and more information, visit PasadenaChamber.org.

Pasadena Convention Center is located at 7902 Fairmont Parkway, in Pasadena.

