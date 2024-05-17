Houston windstorm victim assistance: Where to get food, shelter and other services

Widespread damage isn't the only concern for victims of Thursday's rare destructive thunderstorm, which brought hurricane-force winds to the Houston area.

We know how important it is for storm victims to find fresh food, clean water, shelter, and even mental health services after severe weather moves out.

ABC13 is updating this list of resources to help our neighbors, especially in west Houston, Katy, Cypress, Spring Branch, downtown Houston and Humble. Submit relief tips here.

Food Assistance

Houston Food Bank offers food assistance with the help of more than 1,600 community partners in 18 counties across SE Texas.

If you need food assistance, please call 832-369-9390. You can also click here to find free food assistance in your area.

Cypress

Cypress Assistance Ministries is providing non-perishable food to storm victims. All you need is a photo ID to get aid.

CAM's food pantry is located at 12930 Cypress N. Houston, in Cypress. It is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northeast Houston

HAAM Social Services offers food assistance for residents living in the following zip codes: 77044, 77302, 77306, 77336, 77338, 77339, 77345, 77346, 77347, 77357, 77365, 77396, 77532, 77372. No appointments are necessary for the food pantry, but you must request assistance here.

HAAM is located at 1302 1st St. East, in Humble.

Northwest Houston

Northwest Assistance Ministries offers food assistance for residents living in the following zip codes: 77014, 77032, 77038, 77050, 77060, 77064, 77066, 77067, 77068, 77069, 77070, 77073, 77086, 77090, 77373, 77379, 77388, and 77389. Click here for assistance.

NAM is located at 15555 Kuykendahl Road in Houston.

West Houston

WHAM Ministries operates a food pantry offering a wide assortment of nutritious produce, organic food, and staples. Register here for assistance in all zip codes.

WHAM is located at 10501 Meadowglen Lane, in the Spring Branch area (Houston).

Spring Branch

The Spring Branch Boys and Girls Club, in partnership with the Houston Food Bank, is providing ice, water, fruit, and snacks to communities particularly hard hit by Thursday's devastating storm. The organization is located at 8575 Pitner Road.

The Spring Branch Community Health Center will also have its mobile clinic on site, providing health services. The center will be open for distribution from Monday, May 20, to Wednesday, May 22, and will operate from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Our news partners at Que Onda Magazine also reported METRO buses will park onsite to serve as cooling buses.

Disaster Assistance

FEMA is offering new disaster assistance to Texans recovering from last week's destructive storm and last month's flooding.

The agency said assistance is available for residents in Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, and Walker counties.

FEMA says if you suffered damage due to the storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that began April 26, you may qualify for a one-time $750 payment per household through their Serious Need Assistance (SNA) program.

Residents can apply at DisasterAssistance.gov, on the FEMA app, or by calling the FEMA helpline at 1-800-621-3362.

If you prefer to talk to FEMA representatives in person, you can visit two centers from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Fonde Community Center , 110 Sabine St., Houston, TX 77007

, 110 Sabine St., Houston, TX 77007 Spring Branch Family Development Center, 8575 Pitner Road, Houston, TX 77080

If you experienced damage to your home during last Thursday's storm, you can also call the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Financial assistance and other resources may be available to you.

Cypress

Cypress Assistance Ministries provides rent and utility assistance for residents living in the following zip codes: 77065, 77095, 77429, 77433. Contact a counselor for assistance.

Heights and Memorial Area

Memorial Assistance Ministries offers financial assistance, including help submitting FEMA applications and additional services for storm victims. Services are available for residents in these zip codes: 77008, 77009, 77018, 77022, 77024, 77037, 77039, 77040, 77041, 77043, 77055, 77076, 77079, 77080, 77088, 77091, 77092

To enroll for rent/utility assistance and other emergency help, including medical, transportation and household needs, dial (713)574-7533 for English and (713)574-7536 en Español.

MAM offers to offices in Memorial area and the Heights community:



Memorial: 1625 Blalock Rd, Houston TX 77080

Heights: 1015 E 11th St, Houston TX 77009

Northeast Houston

HAAM Social Services offers rental and utility assistance for residents living in the following zip codes: 77044, 77302, 77306, 77336, 77338, 77339, 77345, 77346, 77347, 77357, 77365, 77396, 77532, 77372. Register for assistance here.

West Houston

WHAM Ministries offers limited funds to provide financial aid to help with the cost of rent, utilities, hotels or childcare. Register here for assistance if you live within these zip codes: 77036,77042, 77057, 77063, 77072, 77077, 77082, 77083 and 77099.

All Other Areas

Dial 2-1-1 to be connected to other agencies serving your zip code.

Shelters

The Red Cross has been operating shelters in Harris and San Jacinto counties since the Hurricane Harvey-level floods we saw earlier this month.

Anyone planning to stay in a Red Cross shelter should bring prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and comfort items.

Harris County

VFW Post

21902 Northwest Freeway

Cypress, TX 77429

Greenhouse International Church

200 W. Greens Road

Houston, Texas 77067

Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church

11612 Memorial Drive

Houston, TX 77024



San Jacinto County

San Jacinto County Disaster Shelter

255 Live Oak

Coldspring, TX 77331

Tyler County

Colmesneil High School

610 W Elder Street

Colmesneil, TX 75938

Mental Health

If you or a loved one is struggling with a mental health crisis or considering suicide, call or text 988.

Urgent Mental Health Services



Veterans Crisis Line : Dial 9-8-8, option #1

: Dial 9-8-8, option #1 24/7 Crisis Text Line : Text TX to 741741

: Text TX to 741741 Texas 2-1-1: Dial 2-1-1, option #8

Non-Urgent Mental Health Services in Harris Co.: 866-970-4770