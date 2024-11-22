ABC13 Share Your Holidays: How to get help with food during the holiday season

On Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, we're collecting donations for Houston Food Bank at its most critical time of year, when too many people are experiencing hunger during the winter months.

Data shows food insecurity touches more people than you might think, with about a million people in the Houston area alone not having enough access to healthy food.

On Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, ABC13 will collect donations for Houston Food Bank during our 44th annual ABC13 Share Your Holidays Food Drive.

If you need help with food, call the Houston Food Bank at 832-369-9390.

In addition to helping qualified applicants with access to groceries and meals, Houston Food Bank can help you with access these benefits through its Community Assistance Program (CAP):

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) cash benefits

Children's Medicaid

Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)

Women's Health Program (Family Planning, Health screenings thru Medicaid Program)

CHIP Perinatal Program

Texas Simplified Application Project (TSAP)

Qualified Medicare Beneficiary (QMB) / Medicare Savings Program (MSP)

These services are available for residents of Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Galveston, Brazoria, Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Chambers, Grimes, Liberty, Madison, Robertson, San Jacinto, Trinity, Waller, Walker and Washington counties.

Houston Food Bank is the largest food bank in the U.S., with a network of more than 1,600 community partners providing help to people in need.