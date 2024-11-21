2-year-old boy killed, 15-year-old driver injured in northeast Houston crash, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a crash that left a 2-year-old boy dead and a 15-year-old driver injured in northeast Houston Wednesday evening.

Houston Police Department officers responded to the crash at 9200 Tidwell Road just after 6 p.m.

Investigators found that the 15-year-old was driving a white Honda Pilot with the 2-year-old boy as his passenger.

The teen reportedly failed to stay in a single lane and crashed into a steep ditch.

Police said the toddler was not secured in a car seat and received injuries from the crash but was not ejected. The child was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The teenage driver was determined to be not impaired, according to HPD. He was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No charges have been filed, and an investigation into the deadly crash continues.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.