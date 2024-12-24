Shooter at large after 1 person shot inside Katy Mills Mall; no active threat, HCSO says

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting at Katy Mills Mall on Monday evening, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff says that there is no active shooting happening. SkyEye shows heavy police presence at the scene.

Gonzalez says that the shooting took place inside the mall; calling it an isolated incident.

Preliminary info indicates that one person shot another person; two people have fled the scene.

No injuries have been reported, and it is unclear what led to the shooting.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the evening for live updates.