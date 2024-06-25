Pct. 4 deputies arrest 2 suspects accused of robbing postal worker at gunpoint

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects were arrested for allegedly robbing a postal worker at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon, according to deputies.
The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said the arrests were made following a traffic stop in the 21900 block of Gosling Road.
Deputies said the two men were placed into custody for aggravated robbery. The two are accused of robbing the worker in a nearby neighborhood in the 21800 block of Mount Hunt Drive.
Both suspects were found to have open warrants, Pct. 4 added.
Authorities said a stolen postal key was recovered during the arrest.
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.