2 men found shot, 1 killed, inside car parked in SE Houston near Hobby Airport, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are working to determine what happened before two men were shot and one was killed just north of Hobby Airport in southeast Houston.

Houston police said patrol officers were flagged down by someone at a taco truck on Telephone Road, in between Bellfort Avenue and Airport Boulevard, around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The witness told officers that people inside a car were acting suspicious.

When officers checked the car out, they found two men who had been shot.

"We do not know where the shooting took place, nor do we know what the suspects look like or what they were driving in or anything about them," Lt. J.P Horelica said.

Investigators said one of the men died, and the other was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.