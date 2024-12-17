19-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in front of brother while trying to cross freeway, HPD says

"There is nowhere on 45, one of the deadliest roadways in the United States, to cross safely. There just isn't," Sgt. David Rose said.

"There is nowhere on 45, one of the deadliest roadways in the United States, to cross safely. There just isn't," Sgt. David Rose said.

"There is nowhere on 45, one of the deadliest roadways in the United States, to cross safely. There just isn't," Sgt. David Rose said.

"There is nowhere on 45, one of the deadliest roadways in the United States, to cross safely. There just isn't," Sgt. David Rose said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash while trying to cross the I-45 Gulf Freeway, and his brother witnessed it all, according to police.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Monday on I-45 northbound near the I-610 South Loop in southeast Houston.

Houston police said two brothers were attempting to cross the northbound lanes of I-45. One tried to stop the other from crossing but was unsuccessful.

That's when the driver of a sedan struck the victim.

The 19-year-old brother died instantly, according to police.

Investigators said the driver kept going and didn't call 911.

Police found a piece of the suspect's car at the scene. They are urging the driver to contact them.

HPD reminded pedestrians to not cross the freeway ever, saying choosing to do so could be the last choice you make.

"There is just so much potential for danger there. There is nowhere on 45, one of the deadliest roadways in the United States, to cross safely. There just isn't," Sgt. David Rose said. "That's why we have underpasses for pedestrian traffic."

Police said they know why the brothers were trying to cross the freeway but wouldn't immediately release that information.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.