17-year-old injured in shooting involving trooper in Humble area, Harris County Pct. 4 deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a 17-year-old in the Humble area on Friday.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office deputies are responding to the scene at Will Clayton Parkway and Village Tower Drive to investigate what they describe as a trooper-involved shooting.

Pct. 4 confirmed the teen suffered a gunshot wound, though it's unclear what exactly transpired.

The east and west bound lanes of Will Clayton Parkway are currently shut down. Drivers are urged to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

