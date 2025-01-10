17-year-old arrested after man killed in robbery during Facebook sale outside Spring home, HCSO says

Video obtained by ABC13 of the meet-up shows a struggle and a short foot chase before one suspect pushed the victim to the ground. A second suspect is still at large.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was making a Facebook sale outside his home in Spring died following a robbery and assault, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Investigators are still searching for a second suspect in the case.

Deputies responded to the 22100 block of Bridgestone Pine Court near FM-2920 around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Video obtained by ABC13 shows the victim waiting on the sidewalk for the buyer to arrive. There was a struggle and a short foot chase before one suspect pushed the victim to the ground. It appears that was the deadly blow.

Neighbors and the victim's cousin came to his aid and called 911. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the victim as 39-year-old Dat Truong.

Investigators say Truong appeared to be selling an item on Facebook and arranged the meet-up at his home. An open garage at the home revealed numerous labeled boxes and racks of sneakers. Deputies would not disclose what the item was.

"If you are going to sell anything online, I would recommend that you meet these people either at a police station or some type of area where there are people around or someone there with you. That's definitely a dangerous business, especially at your house," HCSO Homicide Sgt. Sidney Miller said.

In an update Friday morning, Gonzalez said 17-year-old Jose Soto had been arrested and charged with murder. Deputies are still looking for the second suspect in the case.

Investigators said after the robbery and assault, the two suspects sped off in a white, 2-door sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).