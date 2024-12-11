17 Cleveland ISD students taken to hospital after 2 school buses involved in crash, district says

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a dozen Cleveland ISD students were taken to hospitals after two of the district's school buses were involved in a crash on Wednesday morning, the district said.

In an update on Facebook, the district said 17 students were transported to hospitals as a precaution for further evaluation.

The district is also contacting the families of those involved, but said there were no major injuries.

Students who were evaluated and cleared were taken to Cleveland Middle School, where they will be monitored by the nursing staff.

The school bus accident happened at TX-105 and TX-321.

It wasn't immediately known what led to the crash.

The district said it's working with authorities to investigate and will share updates as needed.

