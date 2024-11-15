Houston man shot by girlfriend struggles to recover and fears safety while she walks free on bond

A man in the southeast of Houston was allegedly shot repeatedly by his girlfriend on a trip to see the sunset.

A man in the southeast of Houston was allegedly shot repeatedly by his girlfriend on a trip to see the sunset.

A man in the southeast of Houston was allegedly shot repeatedly by his girlfriend on a trip to see the sunset.

A man in the southeast of Houston was allegedly shot repeatedly by his girlfriend on a trip to see the sunset.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in southeast Houston was shot repeatedly by who police say was his girlfriend.

Now, she's out on bond as he recovers and fears for his life.

Elvis Munoz spoke with ABC13 for the first time just a day after undergoing surgery to remove a bullet from his back and detailed what he said could've been the last day of his life.

"When I (saw) her with he gun...I literally couldn't believe it," Munoz said. "I looked down, and I started seeing all the blood running down my body, gushing."

It was a difficult and painful memory to recount.

"I picked up my shirt, and as soon as I picked up my shirt, I (saw) the bullet that was near my heart just gushing out as if it was a water hose," Munoz said.

A trip to see the sunset at a field off of 288 with his girlfriend of three years turned nearly deadly after he says she randomly started to shoot him.

He tried to get away and escape but fell.

"As soon as I opened my eyes, I (saw) a gun to my head. Looking out, seeing her as if she was happy to hold that gun to my head," Munoz said.

Alexys Pinto is charged with aggravated assault and accused of shooting him multiple times, hitting his chest and hands.

"It wasn't until later on that I knew the only reason he was safe was because he (pleaded) for his life, and only then she called her father for guidance," Ana Fernandez said.

Munoz's sister has been fighting for justice. She says Pinto drove her brother to a gas station, and the people there called for help.

"All I did was ever love her," Munoz said.

Munoz says he doesn't understand why his now ex-girlfriend Alexys Pinto shot him. Months later, he doesn't ever want to see her again.

"I have no peace in life right now," Fernandez said.

Initial bond documents from months ago show the state was asking for a high bond because of the nature of the offense and the safety of the victim and community. However, on Thursday, a judge granted her a $10,000 bond.

Fernandez says Pinto's bond was lowered enough for her to post bail this morning. Their family is living in fear and feeling frustrated with the criminal justice system.

Pinto's next court appearance is in January, and she must stay away from Munoz and his family.

ABC13 has reached out to Pinto and her defense attorney for comment but hasn't heard back.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.