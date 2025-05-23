Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Gulf Freeway NB after Almeda Genoa Road, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a car on the Gulf Freeway on Friday morning, according to Houston firefighters.

The Houston Fire Department confirmed that a person was hit near Almeda Genoa Road.

Live traffic cameras showed first responders blocking the main lanes as they worked to clear the scene.

The IH-45 northbound lanes were cleared around 6 a.m.

It's unclear what led to the crash, and authorities are investigating the incident.

