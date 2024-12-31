Overturned big rig shuts down all I-45 outbound mainlanes at I-10 near downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New Year's Eve appears to be starting with a traffic headache for drivers.

All northbound lanes of I-45 North Freeway near I-10 East are shut down due to a crash involving an overturned big rig.

This is happening on the elevated portion of the freeway near the Downtown Aquarium.

Houston Transtar first reported the crash at about 3:45 a.m.

A tow truck is on the scene.

It wasn't immediately known what caused the crash or whether anyone was injured.

If you're on I-10 eastbound, you can take the I-69 Eastex Freeway north to the I-610 North Loop. Then, take that back to I-45 to get around this.

