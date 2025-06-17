13 Alert Traffic: All main lanes closed on South Sam Houston Tollway EB at IH-45 due to crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All main lanes are blocked on the South Sam Houston Tollway eastbound at IH-45 Gulf Freeway due to a major crash on Tuesday morning.

Houston TranStar verified the crash involving an 18-wheeler at 6:22 a.m.

It's unclear what led to the wreck or how long drivers can expect delays.

SkyEye was above the tollway, where several first responders could be seen assisting with the incident.

