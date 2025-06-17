24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

13 Alert Traffic: All main lanes closed on South Sam Houston Tollway EB at IH-45 due to crash

KTRK logo
Tuesday, June 17, 2025 12:01PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All main lanes are blocked on the South Sam Houston Tollway eastbound at IH-45 Gulf Freeway due to a major crash on Tuesday morning.

Houston TranStar verified the crash involving an 18-wheeler at 6:22 a.m.

It's unclear what led to the wreck or how long drivers can expect delays.

SkyEye was above the tollway, where several first responders could be seen assisting with the incident.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW