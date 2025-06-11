13 Alert Traffic: Crews cleared lost load of lumber on North Loop WB at ramp to I-45

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A lost load of lumber has now cleared after slowing drivers on the North Loop westbound at the ramp to I-45 Wednesday morning.

Houston TranStar verified the heavy truck incident at 1:17 a.m. and showed it had cleared around 8 a.m.

SkyEye was above the lost load, where lumber could be seen scattered across the roadway before it was cleared.

