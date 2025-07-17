At least 1 killed during crash involving big rig and pickup truck on I-10 East EB at Waco, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All main lanes have reopened on I-10 East eastbound at Waco Street after being closed due to what police say was a deadly crash involving a big rig and a pickup truck.

The Houston Police Department said the crash happened at about 3:40 a.m. on Thursday and confirmed at least one person died.

Houston TranStar data shows that the wreck impacted all main lanes for several hours before reopening around 6 a.m.

