12 neglected python snakes rescued after being kept in NW Houston apartment balcony, Pct. 1 says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials say a dozen python snakes were rescued during an animal neglect investigation in northwest Houston on Thursday.

Harris County Constable Precinct 1 deputies and the Houston SPCA team learned that a man was keeping the snakes on an apartment balcony in the 4000 block of Watonga Boulevard without a working warming system.

The discovery was made after someone reported about 20 ball python snakes, with some dying in the past three months, Pct. 1 said.

"Having concerns with the recent cold fronts lowering temperatures and the snakes being left outside on the apartment balcony, Pct. 1 and HSPCA Cruelty Investigators responded by visiting the apartment complex and unit to investigate further," the constable's official said on social media.

Pct. 1 deputies said the owner admitted to keeping his snakes on the balcony for months, failing to power the warming system he created.

The owner agreed to surrender a dozen snakes, with investigators finding out two of them had died.

While assessing the snakes, authorities say their temperatures were so low that a regular thermometer couldn't read them. They had to use an infrared thermometer to find the snakes had dangerously low temperatures.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Harris County District Attorney's Office will review the case for criminal charges.