1-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in bathtub in NE Harris County, HCSO says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A toddler is dead after being found unresponsive in a bathtub in northeast Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities responded to the in progress life in danger call in the 7511 block of Welsh Stone Lane on Saturday evening.

The 1-year-old girl was taken by EMS to a local hospital with CPR in progress.

The sheriff's office confirmed the baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.