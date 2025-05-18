Body found under debris after townhome fire in southwest Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was found dead after a townhome fire in southwest Houston, according to fire officials.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the call of a fire at about 10:38 p.m. along Bob White Drive on Saturday.

The fire department said when they initially searched the home, they didn't see anyone inside, but found a body under debris during a second search of the building.

Fire officials say that there was heavy fire on two floors, coming out of the front and side of the home.

At this time, the identity of the victim remains unknown. The cause of the fire still remains under investigation.

