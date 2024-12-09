1 found shot, 1 detained after reports of juveniles fighting in parking lot near Spring High School

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was found with a gunshot wound and another has been detained after reports of juveniles fighting in a parking lot near Spring High School on Monday morning.

The Harris County Constable Precinct 4's Office said there was a heavy police presence in the 19700 block of I-45 North Freeway at the Burger King near the school.

According to Constable Mark Herman, deputies received a report of juveniles fighting in the parking lot.

A suspect was detained, and a male victim was found with a gunshot wound.

Emergency responders and Spring ISD police are on the scene.

It wasn't immediately known the ages of those involved or if they're students in the district.

ABC13 is reaching out to the district.

