1 employee killed, another in custody in workplace shooting at Missouri City postal facility: USPS

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed and another is in custody in an act of workplace violence at a USPS Processing Facility in Missouri City late Monday night, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Both people involved were employees.

The violence erupted at the postal facility located at 611 Highway 90 Alt.

Authorities with Missouri City police and USPS first responded to the facility for a report of an active shooter, said Dana Carter, an inspector with the Houston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

"I can confirm that there was one individual involved. That individual is in custody and the community is safe," Carter told ABC13. "At this time, there is one victim. That person is deceased, and again, this is an active investigation. We are going to continue to work through that process as we get ready to notify next of kin."

The Postal Inspection Service didn't release many other details, citing the ongoing investigation.

ABC13 is still working to learn how many employees were inside the facility at the time, though we're told the workers are accounted for and safe.

Officials also would not say whether the suspect and the victim were a man or a woman.

It wasn't immediately known what impact, if any, the deadly shooting could have on mail delivery.

When asked, Carter said the inspection service's role is to focus on law enforcement, rather than operations.

