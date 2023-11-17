Hands-on artisan market TXRX Labs is hosting Houston Pop Shop this weekend on Nov. 18-19. Here's what you can expect at the event.

Hands-on artisan market pops up in Houston for the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- TXRX Labs is hosting Pop Shop Houston this weekend.

It's a craft fair with local artists and vendors that can really help you knock a few items off your early Christmas shopping list.

Founder Brittany Bly said Pop Shop will have live glass-blowing and painting demos. TXRX will also offer workshops in jewelry stamping and laser-cut holiday ornaments.

There will also be food trucks and complimentary drinks.

The event is at TXRX Labs on Nov. 18-19 on Navigation Boulevard from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

