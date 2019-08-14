Will HISD schools make the grade to avoid state takeover?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the first time, all HISD schools will be assigned a letter grade of A through F under a new accountability ratings system.The Texas Education Agency will release the grades for every Houston campus on Thursday as its commissioner visits one of those schools.The release of HISD's accountability ratings comes a week after TEA investigators put forth a 34-page report into its six-month investigation of the school district.Investigators alleging misconduct recommended the state replace the HISD board of trustees.The TEA took a closer look at allegations that trustees violated state law when it made the decision to fire interim superintendent Grenita Lathan and hire former HISD superintendentwithout first holding a public meeting.According to the report, investigators found the board's decision was made in a "walking quorum" to avoid complying with open meetings laws.Investigators also found evidence of board members acting individually to influence contracts and hiring, and a violation of procurement rules "through the abuse of Job Order Contracts to avoid the $500,000 limit," the report says.In addition to a state takeover of the school board, the TEA also recommended lowering the district's accreditation and the appointment of a conservator.The school board president says the district will address the state's findings through their legal counsel.If HISD schools don't pass the rankings, that too could result in a school takeover.We're hoping to speak with the TEA commissioner Thursday about what might come next for the district.