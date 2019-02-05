POLITICS

Tony Buzbee calls for bi-partisanship and transparency at first mayoral rally

Tony Buzbee speaks at his first candidate rally

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Tony Buzbee held his first official mayoral candidate rally at the Cadillac bar in the Heights.

Buzbee spoke about bi-partisan transparency in City Hall and the increased amount of crime in Houston. He claimed there's 23,000 documented gang members within the city.

The rally occurred just a few hours after Buzbee had to defend himself after two people allegedly broke into his home.

Houston mayoral hopeful Tony Buzbee victim of million-dollar heist
Mayor hopeful Tony Buzbee's River Oaks mansion hit by burglars.



He says he pulled a handgun on a burglar who eventually made off with artwork and other valuables worth $21 million from his River Oaks mansion Monday morning.
