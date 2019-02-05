EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5120709" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor hopeful Tony Buzbee's River Oaks mansion hit by burglars.

Last Friday we learned that Police Chief Art Acevedo's wife's car was burglarized, and this morning my own home was burglarized. Murders, robberies, burglaries, etc. continue to rise. Crime knows no boundaries or zip codes. We have to address this crime wave, NOW. — Tony Buzbee (@TonyBuzbee) February 4, 2019

Tony Buzbee held his first official mayoral candidate rally at the Cadillac bar in the Heights.Buzbee spoke about bi-partisan transparency in City Hall and the increased amount of crime in Houston. He claimed there's 23,000 documented gang members within the city.The rally occurred just a few hours after Buzbee had to defend himself after two people allegedly broke into his home.He says he pulled a handgun on a burglar who eventually made off with artwork and other valuables worth $21 million from his River Oaks mansion Monday morning.