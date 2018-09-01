JOHN MCCAIN

John McCain's funeral in Washington: Watch live stream

On Saturday, September 1, 2018, a national memorial service celebrating the life of Senator McCain will take place at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON --
Washington is gathering to remember one of its own, Arizona Sen. John McCain, who died Aug. 25 at 81 after a yearlong battle with glioblastoma.

At 8:30 a.m., there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the Vietnam War Memorial. At 10 a.m., the national memorial service will be held in a private ceremony at Washington National Cathedral. The day will include tributes by McCain's daughter Meghan and son Jimmy, Pres. George W. Bush, Pres. Barack Obama, Sen. Joe Lieberman and Henry Kissinger.

PHOTOS: John McCain through the years


There will be readings by his daughter Sidney, Sen. Kelly Ayotte and Sen. Lindsey Graham. Renee Fleming will perform "Danny Boy." Among the 15 pallbearers are former Vice President Joe Biden, actor Warren Beatty and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.

McCain will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sunday.

Biden reflects on losing friend McCain, son Beau to same disease
EMBED More News Videos

During John McCain's funeral, former Vice President Joe Biden reflected on losing his friends, McCain and former Sen. Ted Kennedy, and his son, Beau, all to glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjohn mccainfuneralwashington d.c.u.s. & world
Related
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
McCain funeral: U.S. Capitol ceremony scheduled for Friday
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer that afflicted John McCain
Biden reflects on losing friend McCain, son Beau to same disease
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
JOHN MCCAIN
Washington says goodbye to late Sen. John McCain
McCain funeral: U.S. Capitol ceremony scheduled for Friday
Biden reflects on losing friend McCain, son Beau to same disease
White House flag back at half-staff for McCain after criticism
More john mccain
POLITICS
Trump coming to Texas to help Cruz reelection bid
Washington says goodbye to late Sen. John McCain
McCain funeral: U.S. Capitol ceremony scheduled for Friday
Biden reflects on losing friend McCain, son Beau to same disease
More Politics
Top Stories
Deputies: Woman shot and killed outside Channelview bar
Santa Fe HS plays first football game since shooting tragedy
'I'm scared somebody is going to kill me,' rape victim says
Remembering Ed Brandon: Celebration of life set for Saturday
Flesh-eating bacteria nearly costs sheriff's lieutenant his leg
BAYOU BUCKET: Rice and UH read to go head-to-head
Boyfriend of doorbell ringer was 'no monster,' his brother says
3 girls accuse Baytown teacher of inappropriate touching
Show More
Trump coming to Texas to help Cruz reelection bid
Mother involved in New Mexico bus crash gives birth to twins
Woman faces charges after self-defense shooting while pregnant
With CEO's release, ex-Enron workers still learning lesson
Woman goes missing looking for brother who disappeared
More News