Waller Co. 2020 Primary Election guide for Katy area residents

Brookshire Convention Center, 4027 Fifth St., Brookshire

Waller County Road and Bridge, 775 Bus 290 E., Hempstead

Waller ISD Administration Building 2214 Waller St., Waller

Waller County Community Center, FM 1098, Prairie View

Katy VFW, 6206 George Bush Drive., Katy

Houston Executive Airport, 1900 Cardiff Road., Brookshire

Candidate Q&A's

Waller County sample ballot for the Katy area

WALLER COUNTY, Texas -- Here is a guide to the 2020 primaries for Katy area Waller County residents. It includes a roundup of polling locations, candidate Q&A's and a sample ballot.Early voting runs Feb. 18-28, and election day is March 3. Waller County voters can cast a ballot at any polling place in the county during early voting, but on election day they must vote at a specific polling location based on their precinct.Feb. 18: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.Feb. 19: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.Feb. 20-21: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.Feb. 22: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.Feb. 24-25: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.Feb. 26: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.Feb. 27-28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.7 a.m.-7 p.m.*indicates incumbent candidateR: Michael McCaul*D: Pritesh GandhiD: Shannon HutchesonD: Mike SiegelR: Lois W. Kolkhorst*D: Michael AntalanR: Cecil Bell Jr.*D: Martin ShuppR: Joe Trimm Jr.*R: Troy GuidryR: Dan PorterR: R. Glenn Smith*D: Cedric D. WatsonR: Carolyn MiedkeR: Ellen Contreras Shelburne*This story was published through our partnership with Community Impact Newspapers.