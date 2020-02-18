Politics

Waller Co. 2020 Primary Election guide for Katy area residents

WALLER COUNTY, Texas -- Here is a guide to the 2020 primaries for Katy area Waller County residents. It includes a roundup of polling locations, candidate Q&A's and a sample ballot.

Early voting runs Feb. 18-28, and election day is March 3. Waller County voters can cast a ballot at any polling place in the county during early voting, but on election day they must vote at a specific polling location based on their precinct.

Waller County early voting polling locations

Feb. 18: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feb. 19: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Feb. 20-21: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feb. 22: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Feb. 24-25: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Feb. 26: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Feb. 27-28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

  • Brookshire Convention Center, 4027 Fifth St., Brookshire
  • Waller County Road and Bridge, 775 Bus 290 E., Hempstead
  • Waller ISD Administration Building 2214 Waller St., Waller
  • Waller County Community Center, FM 1098, Prairie View


Waller County election day polling locations in or near Katy

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

  • Katy VFW, 6206 George Bush Drive., Katy
  • Houston Executive Airport, 1900 Cardiff Road., Brookshire
  • Brookshire Convention Center., 4027 Fifth St., Brookshire


Candidate Q&A's



U.S. House District 10

Click here to read the Democratic candidates Q&A

Waller County Sheriff

Click here to read the Republican candidates Q&A

Waller County sample ballot for the Katy area



*indicates incumbent candidate

U.S. House District 10

R: Michael McCaul*

D: Pritesh Gandhi

D: Shannon Hutcheson

D: Mike Siegel

Texas Senate District 18

R: Lois W. Kolkhorst*

D: Michael Antalan

Texas House District 3

R: Cecil Bell Jr.*

D: Martin Shupp

Waller County Precinct 4 constable

R: Joe Trimm Jr.*

Waller County Sheriff

R: Troy Guidry

R: Dan Porter

R: R. Glenn Smith*

D: Cedric D. Watson

Waller County tax assessor-collector

R: Carolyn Miedke

R: Ellen Contreras Shelburne*

This story was published through our partnership with Community Impact Newspapers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswaller countykatyhoustonvoter infomationrepublicansprimary electionhouse of representativesvote 2020democratspoll
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teacher fired and principal quits in wake of cheating scandal
2 HISD teachers out on bond after allegedly touching students
This Selena tribute concert is so big, a stadium will host it
Over 20 degree temp drop with tonight's front
Astros targeted: MLB player says every 'Stro 'needs a beating'
Bets taken on how many times Astros batters will be hit
Giant 488-lb. wild hog killed in north Liberty County
Show More
Driver impaled by fence post after crash involving deer
Investigators say abducted 6-year-old SC girl died from asphyxiation
JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai's dogs give best welcome home
'Leaning Tower of Dallas': Demolition attempt fails to fully topple high-rise tower
Utah police help mom in need of baby formula
More TOP STORIES News