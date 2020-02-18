Waller Co. 2020 Primary Election guide for Katy area residents

Early voting runs Feb. 18-28, and election day is March 3. Waller County voters can cast a ballot at any polling place in the county during early voting, but on election day they must vote at a specific polling location based on their precinct.
Waller County early voting polling locations
Feb. 18: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Feb. 19: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 20-21: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Feb. 22: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Feb. 24-25: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Feb. 26: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 27-28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Brookshire Convention Center, 4027 Fifth St., Brookshire
- Waller County Road and Bridge, 775 Bus 290 E., Hempstead
- Waller ISD Administration Building 2214 Waller St., Waller
- Waller County Community Center, FM 1098, Prairie View
Waller County election day polling locations in or near Katy
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Katy VFW, 6206 George Bush Drive., Katy
- Houston Executive Airport, 1900 Cardiff Road., Brookshire
- Brookshire Convention Center., 4027 Fifth St., Brookshire
Candidate Q&A's
U.S. House District 10
Waller County Sheriff
Waller County sample ballot for the Katy area
*indicates incumbent candidate
U.S. House District 10
R: Michael McCaul*
D: Pritesh Gandhi
D: Shannon Hutcheson
D: Mike Siegel
Texas Senate District 18
R: Lois W. Kolkhorst*
D: Michael Antalan
Texas House District 3
R: Cecil Bell Jr.*
D: Martin Shupp
Waller County Precinct 4 constable
R: Joe Trimm Jr.*
Waller County Sheriff
R: Troy Guidry
R: Dan Porter
R: R. Glenn Smith*
D: Cedric D. Watson
Waller County tax assessor-collector
R: Carolyn Miedke
R: Ellen Contreras Shelburne*
