TSU reveals when debate ticket registration could begin for students, staff

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5411669" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Tom Abrahams speaks to TSU students who want their concerns addressed when Democratic presidential candidates land on campus for debates this fall.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While it remains unknown how the general public will be able to attend the Democratic Presidential Debate next month, Texas Southern University has informed how students and staff will be able to register for a coveted way in.On Monday, TSU sent out a message regarding the registration process for the debate hosted by ABC News. It's set to take place on Sept. 12 and, if necessary, Sept. 13 inside the H&PE Arena.In the message to the campus, a first-come, first-served online application process will open to currently-enrolled TSU students, as well as current TSU faculty and staff, once it becomes clear whether a second debate night will occur. The date for the online ticket application is tentatively scheduled for Friday, Aug. 30.The school reminded students and staff that there is a limit of just one ticket per applicant. TSU is expected to provide additional information about the application process in the coming week.TSU also announced an accompanying Debate Watch Party at Sawyer Auditorium on campus. This is open to TSU students, alumni and the general public. It is free, but attendees must obtain a ticket, which will be available online on or after Sept. 3, at which point all debate tickets are allotted.Here is the message TSU sent to students and staff regarding their allotment of debate tickets:The school added more than 100 students have already applied for internships with ABC to work the event.With a field of nearly two dozen candidates, the debates include polling and grassroots donation criteria to qualify for the TSU stage. The Democratic National Committee is expected to announce the participants on Aug. 29.