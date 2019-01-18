PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Buzzfeed: President Trump directed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress

EMBED </>More Videos

The House intelligence committee chairman said he will "do what is necessary" to confirm a published report that President Donald Trump directed his personal attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress. (AP)

WASHINGTON --
The House intelligence committee chairman said he will "do what is necessary" to confirm a published report that President Donald Trump directed his personal attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about negotiations over a real estate project in Moscow during the 2016 election.

Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff of California says the allegation that Trump asked Cohen to lie "to curtail the investigation and cover up his business dealings with Russia is among the most serious to date."

The report by BuzzFeed News, citing two unnamed law enforcement officials, says that Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress and that Cohen regularly briefed Trump on the Moscow project. The Associated Press has not independently confirmed the report.

An adviser to Cohen, Lanny Davis, declined to comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmichael cohendonald trumprussiaPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldrobert muellervladimir putin
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Pelosi cancels trip, claims White House leaked plans to fly commercially
More migrant families may have been separated: Watchdog
Trump denies Pelosi aircraft for planned trip abroad
Restaurant, Migos invite Clemson to 'better; dinner experience
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Pelosi cancels trip, claims White House leaked plans to fly commercially
More migrant families may have been separated: Watchdog
Trump denies Pelosi aircraft for planned trip abroad
$1,000 fine proposed for smoking with kids in car
More Politics
Top Stories
Man found dead in hotel bathroom after killing wife at church
CHURCH SHOOTING SUSPECT: What we know about Arthur Edigin
Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition
Weekend weather brings cold temperatures
Woman returns $8,000 that fell from the sky to widow
Royal Caribbean bans man who jumped from cruise ship
Willis crash sends 6 to the hospital
LAYOFFS: Tesla to cut its staff by 7 percent
Show More
Daycare worker caught on camera pulling child's hair
The 60: Fans go crazy over Ariana Grande's new song '7 Rings'
Spirit of MLK lives in young speech competitors
Cypress church shooting chaos captured on HCSO radio calls
Church encourages people to join them in prayer after shooting
More News