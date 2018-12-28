Treasurer doused with water while talking about HISD's future

Tensions were high as the Harris County treasurer called on the governor to take over Houston ISD schools.Orlando Sanchez was talking to upset parents on Friday afternoon when someone splashed water on him and then ran away.A man tackled the person who doused the treasurer with the liquid, resulting in accusations of assault from the crowd.Sanchez was taking part in a press conference at Northwest Mall, across the street from HISD's Hattie May Administration Building, when things got pretty heated.The treasurer wants Gov. Greg Abbott to immediately take over HISD schools, and install a board of governors to restructure the district.There appears to be no injuries. Police are investigating.