LINED UP AND BUNDLED UP: Thousands wait in cold for hours for President Trump's MAGA rally in Houston

Thousands of people outside the Toyota Center wait to see President Trump.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A number that started off as hundreds has now swelled to thousands of President Trump supporters waiting outside the Toyota Center to see the president at his "Make America Great Again" rally later today.



Doors won't open until 3:30 p.m., but some people have been lined up since Sunday.

One man told Eyewitness News he rode in on his motorcycle to Houston from Colorado and has been waiting in line since noon Sunday.

Even though the supporters have tickets, they say they don't want to take any chances.

Hundreds are lined up for the President Trump rally.


The Trump re-election team that's organizing the events reports they've had 100,000 requests for tickets as of Sunday afternoon. The Toyota Center holds about 18,000 people.



Overnight, temperatures dropped, but that hasn't deterred the line from growing.

"I am in the process of thawing out. It's so cold out here, but it's worth it," said student Caitlin Reddy.

"We want to see Trump. We want to make sure we get in," said Trump supporter Maudie Borel.

"I just have a couple of jackets, blankets, chairs, umbrella, good friends, my wife. I'm ready for anything. I'll be here until I get in," added Trump supporter Frank Cannon.


The rally will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a tailgate featuring live music, food trucks and appearances by campaign spokespeople.

Attendees will also be able to watch the president's speech on a big screen outside.

RELATED: President Trump's Houston speech to be offered outside at 'Big Texas' tailgate



So far, it doesn't appear that any protesters have showed up to the event. People are excited, but things have remained calm.

A large police presence is also around the area.

You may want to avoid going downtown today if you don't have to be there.

Several closures and detours are in effect.
You can see the full street closures and the detour routes here.

SEE MORE: Voter's Guide for 2018 elections

Here is what you need to know if you're voting.

