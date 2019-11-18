Texas commissioner working to turn Montgomery County into 'gun sanctuary'

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley does not want anyone coming to take his guns or that of any other law abiding citizen."We don't want anybody infringing our rights," said Riley. "I think there's a movement throughout the country for more gun laws, stricter gun laws and maybe even confiscating guns."He proposed a resolution to make Montgomery County a gun sanctuary. Commissioners Court will vote on the measure Tuesday."It tells folks that we support gun rights and we support the people here in Montgomery County that want to keep their gun rights," Riley said.Riley added he and his staff have been working on the resolution for six months, but the process was sped up about two months ago.During the third Democratic presidential debate, candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke promised to make stricter gun ownership laws."Hell yes we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47," O'Rourke said. "We're not going to allow them to be used against fellow Americans anymore."There are multiple existing gun sanctuaries in Texas and in other states. The one proposed in Montgomery County is based in part on those in Oregon and North Carolina."There's not a Democratic candidate that has run for office in the last so many years that has not said something about stricter gun laws or taking guns away from folks," Riley said. "I don't want any of our country resources or funds or infrastructure to be used to do that and that's what we're doing in this resolution."