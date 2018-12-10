On Tuesday, voters will choose who will fill the seat vacated by Sen. Sylvia Garcia in State Senate District 6.
Four candidates are running in the special election after Garcia was elected to Congress in November.
Carol Alvarado, Martha Fierro, Ana Hernandez and Mia Mundy are all on the ballot.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
You can view the clerk's website to find out if you're eligible to vote in the special election and review the forms of ID you can bring to the polls.
Click here for a list of polling locations by precinct (PDF)
Related Topics:
politicsvotingvote 2018special electionHarris County
politicsvotingvote 2018special electionHarris County