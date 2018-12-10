POLITICS

SPECIAL ELECTION: Where to vote in Texas State Senate District 6

EMBED </>More Videos

Early voting begins Monday to fill the seat vacated by Sylvia Garcia, who was elected to Congress.

On Tuesday, voters will choose who will fill the seat vacated by Sen. Sylvia Garcia in State Senate District 6.

Four candidates are running in the special election after Garcia was elected to Congress in November.

Carol Alvarado, Martha Fierro, Ana Hernandez and Mia Mundy are all on the ballot.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can view the clerk's website to find out if you're eligible to vote in the special election and review the forms of ID you can bring to the polls.

Click here for a list of polling locations by precinct (PDF)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvotingvote 2018special electionHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Attorney offers to mediate Prop B dispute between firefighters, city
Top House Dems raise prospect of impeachment, jail for Pres. Trump
President Trump's undocumented employees break their silence
Yolanda Ford beats 24-year Mayor Allen Owen in Missouri City
More Politics
Top Stories
Mother sentenced 28 years for starving 5-year-old son
Man helps woman having seizure on flight from Houston
Football star killed pregnant cheerleader out of anger: Police
DO YOU KNOW THEM? League City cold case victims unveiled
Diamond ring flushed down toilet found 9 years later
What sketches from DNA could mean for solving cold cases
Robbers armed with rifle steal cash from armored truck
Woman arrested after stripping naked during chase: Police
Show More
Woman describes grilling cousin's dismembered body in court
Teacher fired over pronoun fight involving transgender student
Rockets reportedly interested in trade for Cavs' JR Smith
Uber rewards now available to Houston customers
Uber restores service in Houston after technical issue
More News