Runoff Election 2019: Early voting begins Dec. 2

Early voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 2-7, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 8, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 9-10.
If you want some guidance before casting your ballot, the Houston League of Women Voters is offering a guide with non-partisan information.
Get your guide here: League of Women Voters Guide
WHERE YOU CAN VOTE:
Harris County
SAMPLE BALLOT:
Harris County
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
All voters must present one of the following forms of photo identification at the polling place in order to verify their identity.
If you don't have any of the aforementioned forms of identification, you can apply for an Election Identification Certificate to present at your polling place.
If you still have not registered to vote, here's how you can do that before heading to the polls.
ABC13 ELECTION COVERAGE:
Complete coverage of voting, election and results
Don't do these 7 things at your polling place
ABC13 and Univision 45 presented Houston's first live mayoral debate