Runoff Election 2019: Early voting begins Dec. 2

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Runoff Election Day is Saturday, Dec. 14, but early voting ends on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Early voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 2-7, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 8, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 9-10.

If you want some guidance before casting your ballot, the Houston League of Women Voters is offering a guide with non-partisan information.
Get your guide here: League of Women Voters Guide

WHERE YOU CAN VOTE:
Harris County

SAMPLE BALLOT:

Harris County

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

All voters must present one of the following forms of photo identification at the polling place in order to verify their identity.

  • Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
  • Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS
  • United States military identification card containing the person's photograph
  • United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph
  • United States passport

    • If you don't have any of the aforementioned forms of identification, you can apply for an Election Identification Certificate to present at your polling place.

    If you still have not registered to vote, here's how you can do that before heading to the polls.

    Complete coverage of voting, election and results
    Don't do these 7 things at your polling place
    ABC13 and Univision 45 presented Houston's first live mayoral debate
    Can't get out of your car to vote? See if you can vote curbside
    Don't do these 7 things at your polling place Tuesday
    ABC13's VAULT: Zindler on dog registered to vote
    How to register to vote in Texas
