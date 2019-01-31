PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

San Mateo restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats

A San Mateo restaurant owner says customers will not be served if they are wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SAN MATEO, California --
A San Mateo restaurant owner says customers will not be served if they are wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.



Kenji Lopez-Alt of Wursthall Restaurant says it would be the "same as if you come in wearing a swastika, white hood, or any other symbol of intolerance and hate."

The tweet, which has since been deleted, has gotten mixed reactions. Some people say refusing to get to know someone based on what they're wearing is unfair. Many replies on Twitter appear to support the chef.

Actress Alyssa Milano is facing backlash after comparing the red "Make America Great Again" hat worn by Trump supporters to the hood worn by members of the Ku Klux Klan.

