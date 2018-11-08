POLITICS

From bad dates to presidential influences, Tony Buzbee has eyes on mayor's office at Houston City Hall

Tony Buzbee has defended some big names in the past, including Gov. Rick Perry.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston voters will decide whether to keep Mayor Sylvester Turner in office next year, and he'll have a new challenger.

Prominent attorney Tony Buzbee said he'll run for mayor in 2019.

Buzbee has defended big names over the years, including Gov. Rick Perry in an abuse of power case.

Buzbee told ABC13 that he's in it to help people, and if he wins, he'll donate his mayoral salary to a random voter every year.

SEE ALSO: Woman accused of ruining $300K worth of art on date with Houston attorney

A woman accused of destroying pricey artwork belonging to a high-profile attorney appears in court.

