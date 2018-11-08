EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2830267" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman accused of destroying pricey artwork belonging to a high-profile attorney appears in court.

Houston voters will decide whether to keep Mayor Sylvester Turner in office next year, and he'll have a new challenger.Prominent attorney Tony Buzbee said he'll run for mayor in 2019.Buzbee has defended big names over the years, including Gov. Rick Perry in an abuse of power case.Buzbee told ABC13 that he's in it to help people, and if he wins, he'll donate his mayoral salary to a random voter every year.