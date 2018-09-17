SUPREME COURT

Professor accuses Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct

EMBED </>More Videos

A Bay Area professor is speaking out about her allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

by Cornell Barnard
PALO ALTO, California --
A Bay Area university professor is speaking out publicly about her allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Christine Blasey Ford is making the bombshell claim. Her neighbors were surprised and supportive.

RELATED: Chaos marks start of confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

"It's very brave of her, very brave," said neighbor Mike Jenkins.

Ford is a clinical psychology professor at Palo Alto University.

She told the Washington Post that the alleged assault happened in the early 1980s, when she and Kavanaugh were high school students in suburban Maryland. There was a party and she claims Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed and groped her over her clothes, but she escaped.

"I thought he might inadvertently kill me, he was trying to attack me to remove my clothing," Ford told the Post.

Judge Kavanaugh has denied the incident ever took place.

In a statement released by the White House, Kavanaugh said: "I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time."

Ford's claims were sent in a confidential letter to a ranking Democrat earlier this summer but she decided to speak out publicly after her name was leaked.

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein released a statement which said, in part: "I support Mrs. Ford's decision to share her story and now that she has, it is in the hands of the FBI to conduct an investigation. This should happen before the Senate moves forward on this nominee."

Stanford Law Professor Michele Dauber says she believes Ford's story. She doesn't know Ford and has no connection to the case.

Dauber led the successful recall effort against Judge Aaron Persky, who sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexual assault in 2015. Many called the sentence too lenient.

"Given these allegations, it's not clear how judge Kavanaugh can retain his bench on the DC circuit. Rushing a vote on his nomination is nonsense and a slap in the face to all women," said Professor Dauber.

ABC7 News tried to get a comment from Ford but no one answered the door at her home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. supreme courtu.s. & worldsupreme courtPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpdemocratsrepublicans
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Chaos marks start of Kavanaugh confirmation hearing
SUPREME COURT
Chaos marks start of Kavanaugh confirmation hearing
Locals react to President Trump's SCOTUS nominee
Pres. Trump nominates Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court
Key GOP senator won't support SCOTUS nom opposed to Roe v. Wade
More supreme court
POLITICS
Southwest Key sues Houston over immigrant child facility
Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke to face off in 3 debates
Beto signs seen tampered twice in Houston neighborhood
Ted Cruz discusses possible debate with Beto O'Rourke
More Politics
Top Stories
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man over $20
Family of missing mom of 6 asks for help in finding her body
Florence updates: 17 dead, including 11 in NC
Beyonce shares rare look behind-the-scenes of Houston show
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton take in Beyonce and Jay-Z show
Dallas police shooting protesters march at Cowboys' stadium
Bishop from Sugar Land excommunicated by LDS church
SpaceX changes plans to send tourists around the moon
Show More
Bodycam video shows mother's accidental shooting death
US Border Patrol agent is a 'serial killer,' sheriff says
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Postal worker fired for stealing money from birthday cards
Police: Fake Trump hate crime story leads to woman's arrest
More News