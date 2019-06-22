President Trump delays ICE raids for 2 weeks

RELATED: What to do if ICE agents show up at your door
The President said that the delay comes after a request by "Democrats."
RELATED: ICE raids 'last thing' Houston needs, HPD chief says
"At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!"
At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019
The anticipated sweep is expected to be similar to operations that authorities have regularly done since 2003, which often produce hundreds of arrests.
RELATED: How immigration authorities make arrests, conduct raids