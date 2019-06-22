Politics

President Trump delays ICE raids for 2 weeks

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he has decided to delay Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids by two weeks. The raids were expected to take place on Sunday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement top official told ABC News on Friday that the agency plans to arrest more than 2,040 undocumented family members, adding that "there has to be consequences" to entering the United States illegally.



The President said that the delay comes after a request by "Democrats."

With thousands of immigrants living in Houston, many fear what may happened after the raids.



"At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!"



The anticipated sweep is expected to be similar to operations that authorities have regularly done since 2003, which often produce hundreds of arrests.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Mark Morgan speaks to ABC News Live's Devin Dwyer.

