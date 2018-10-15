RALLY

Pres. Trump set for Houston rally next Monday ahead of critical midterm election

EMBED </>More Videos

Pres. Trump set for Houston midterm election rally

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With just mere weeks away from a critical midterm election, President Donald Trump is set to appear in Houston for a key battleground rally next Monday.

Trump's camp announced the stop at NRG Arena on Monday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

According to his campaign, this is the sixth rally that the president has held in Texas and the second in the Houston area since he first began his race for president in June 2015.

In recent months, Trump has pledged his support to former rival Sen. Ted Cruz, who is in a close re-election race with Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. Trump vowed to hold a Cruz rally at the biggest venue possible within the state.

Trump's campaign says the president is expected to discuss the success of his "America First" agenda, as well as rally voters in an attempt to maintain GOP majorities in the House and Senate.

People interested in attending can register on the Trump campaign website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald TrumprallyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALLY
Uber driver seen tackled to ground during protest
Beto O'Rourke's voter registration rally draws thousands
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh protest
Houston City Hall sends off Astros into postseason
More rally
POLITICS
Senate challengers Cruz and O'Rourke face-off for second time
Texas Congressional District 2: The race without an incumbent
Houston mayor's former spokesperson facing second charge
Former Pres. George H.W. Bush back home in Houston
More Politics
Top Stories
Dickinson Little League coach killed in hit-and-run crash
Couple says they were mock raped at haunted house
Cool and damp weather will linger for several day
Mattress Mack bets $150K in Las Vegas on Astros title win
How to sign your child up for 2019 Mutton Bustin'
Sears Hometown stores held down by once profitable name
No 'Back to the Future' royalties for John DeLorean's widow
Woman makes choice to gets breasts removed following genetic testing
Show More
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
Houston mayor's former spokesperson facing second charge
Senate challengers Cruz and O'Rourke face-off for second time
Apartment residents upset over no electricity
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting first child
More News