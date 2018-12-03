POLITICS

President George H. W. Bush lies in state in U.S. Capitol Rotunda

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTRK) --
President George H.W. Bush is being honored around the country while also being reverenced in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C.

The president's flag-draped casket has had thousands of citizens pass by to pay their last respects to the 41st president.

FINAL FAREWELL: President Bush to be laid to rest in College Station
President George H.W. Bush will be laid to rest in College Station alongside Barbara and daughter Robin.


President Donald J. Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, were seen solemnly, saluting the president's casket.

The visitation is round the clock and continues until 7 a.m. Wednesday when the President's body is moved to the national cathedral.

REMEMBERING 41: Memorial services to honor President George HW Bush
What to expect in days to come for George Bush services.

