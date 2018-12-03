WASHINGTON D.C. (KTRK) --President George H.W. Bush is being honored around the country while also being reverenced in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C.
The president's flag-draped casket has had thousands of citizens pass by to pay their last respects to the 41st president.
President Donald J. Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, were seen solemnly, saluting the president's casket.
The visitation is round the clock and continues until 7 a.m. Wednesday when the President's body is moved to the national cathedral.
