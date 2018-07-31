U.S. & WORLD

Obama, Biden spotted having lunch at D.C. bakery

EMBED </>More Videos

Obama and Biden grab lunch. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 31, 2018. (WPVI)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Former president Barack Obama and his vice president Joe Biden lunched together at a D.C. bakery Monday.

Staff at the Dog Tag Bakery say they had no idea the duo would be dining in until about 30 minutes before they showed up.

As for what they ate: both Obama and Biden opted for ham and gruyere sandwiches, coffee, and brownies.

In addition to serving up pastries and sweets, the restaurant also helps train disabled veterans, military spouses, and caregivers in business.

The fellowship program provides hands-on learning and career development to help veterans transition into civilian life.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldpoliticsjoe bidenbarack obamavice president joe bidenpresident barack obamalunchbakery
U.S. & WORLD
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Woman, 21, fatally shot as she ran from 4 males
Global charity accused of having sex parties in Haiti
Child left in hot car while father went to work at mall
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Radio hosts face heat over 'turban man' comments about state AG
House Republicans move to impeach deputy attorney general
Melania Trump will watch any TV channel she wants
Trump's Walk of Fame star destroyed with pickaxe
More Politics
Top Stories
One Minute Weather: Strong storms in Houston today
Deputy constables get into shoot-out with chase suspect
Missing woman's apartment ransacked but still no sign of her
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
Parents outraged over idea to arm teachers in Santa Fe
Death reported on flight from Taiwan to Houston
Police: Doctor molested over 2 dozen children over the years
'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's
Show More
SAVING BEAU: 3-month-old with hole in his heart now healthy
TEXANS CAMP: WR Will Fuller looking strong after week 1
Father of 2 accused of trying to meet teen girl for sex
Chipotle gives away free guac on National Avocado Day
HERE, VINNY! Missing boa constrictor has neighbors on edge
More News