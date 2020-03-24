coronavirus texas

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says failing economy is worse than coronavirus

By
Despite numerous calls to stay home and dozens of businesses closes, Texas' Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is saying the state should get back to work.

Patrick is saying he does not want to see the nation as a whole sacrificed in an effort to contain the coronavirus, and that people over the age of 70 will "take care of ourselves."

Statewide, there have been 803 confirmed cases, with eight deaths. Locally, there are almost 200 confirmed cases and two deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control says people over the age of 65 are at higher risk from the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19.

Patrick, who is 69 years old, falls in the ranks of those at high risk but says it's a high risk he is willing to take to preserve the economic well being of the nation.

"I want to live smart, and see through this, but I don't want the whole country to be sacrificed and that's what I see," Patrick said.



The Associated Press Contributed to this post.
Related topics:
politicstexas newseconomycoronavirus texasu.s. & worlddan patrick
