HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Hours after a Republican Juvenile Court judge was voted out of office, he released all the juveniles on his docket after asking whether they planned to "go out and murder anyone," according to attorneys in the courtroom.
Tuesday night, District Court Judge Glenn Devlin lost his bid for re-election, along with all of his Republican colleagues in the midterm judicial sweep by Democrats.
Wednesday morning, he took the bench for detention hearings and asked juvenile defendants something very unusual, says public defender Steve Halpert.
"'If I release you, will you go out and murder anybody?' And so, if the juvenile said 'No,' they were released," said Halpert who was requesting release for his client. "Judge Devlin would never normally ask that question of a juvenile. This was unusual."
In the end, 10-12 juveniles, including Halpert's client, were released. Many are accused of violent crimes. In the juvenile justice system, minors ages 10-17 can be held in detention or released to their families pending resolution of their cases.
Devlin did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
"We oppose the wholesale release of violent offenders at any age; this could endanger the public," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement.
Halpert said Devlin, normally conscientious and tough on crime, alluded to the election results.
"I just think this was a post-election weird blip. He made a comment, 'This is obviously what the voters wanted' and I think there's an implication by electing all Democratic judges, there's this belief that Democratic judges are going to be soft on crime," Halpert said.
Devlin reset all the cases until Jan. 4, when the 313th District Court Judge-elect Natalia Oakes takes over. Devlin has another docket Thursday morning.
