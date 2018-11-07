The city's ballot propositions were especially politicized this year, often pitting the mayor against other groups.Proposition A, which passed with more than 74% of the vote, will continue the Rebuild Houston program. That includes a small drainage fee added to residents' water bills.The program started under Mayor Bill White in 2010. It was continued under Mayor Annise Parker, and now Mayor Sylvester Turner had backed the program as well.A court forced it back on the ballot this year, because of a flaw in the language of the original ballot.The program's critics say that while it is billed as an improvement to drainage, it also sends funds to unrelated programs.