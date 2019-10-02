$95k per year internship not a typical one, Houston mayor says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5582593" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee calls for investigation of a $95K intern he says Turner got hired.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is hitting back again over questions of an executive internship under his watch that pays an annual salary of $95,000.In a statement released Wednesday, Turner said internships in select city departments, including the the Executive Internship Program at the Houston Municipal Airport, "should not be compared to a typical internship for high school or college students.""The position created by Airport Director Mario Diaz is a leadership development training program to identify and train young professionals on all facets of the organization's operations and administration," the mayor said.Turner's statement was made on the heels of his rival and mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee calling for a state investigation into the position. Buzbee said the role's creation didn't make sense amid a city hiring freeze."The mayor claims he can't find the money to pay for police, fire and floods, but based on three emails, he can hire an intern for 95K a year plus benefits," Buzbee said Tuesday. "He created this internship during a hiring freeze. He made this up. We are going to have to ask him why."Buzbee's scrutiny arose when it was revealed that Marvin Agumagu received the position as an intern in the management training program of the Houston Airport System, according to Mayor Turner.After Buzbee held a news conference to call for the investigation, the mayor stated Agumagu's salary was in line with work experience and education."He has three (3) advanced degrees, including a bachelor's degree, Master's Degree and a law degree. He also has experience in international relations and governmental affairs which is an asset for the City of Houston's 5-star international airports," Turner said Tuesday.The mayor also acknowledged a past working relationship with Agumagu.In full, here is the statement released by Mayor Turner on Wednesday: