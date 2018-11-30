TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

Houston police union sues to stop Prop B implementation

City council members discuss items on the agenda during a meeting Wed., November 28, 2018.

Keaton Fox
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two days after the city of Houston approved half a million dollars for legal services for litigation surrounding the recently-approved Proposition B, the Houston Police Officer's Union sued in district court to stop its implementation.

The suit, anticipated by city officials, claims the charter amendment is unconstitutional and takes bargaining power away from the police union.

HPOU sued at the "first legally available opportunity" according to the suit, saying the challenge couldn't come until after the measure was approved. Voters resoundingly approved Prop B by a 59-to-41 percent margin at the beginning of November.

A judge was hearing the matter for a temporary restraining order Friday afternoon.

According to the lawsuit, the police union is asking a Harris County judge for an emergency order to "prevent the unlawful expenditure of taxpayer dollars in connection with an unconstitutional amendment to the Houston City Charter mandating pay parity."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner estimates the parity initiative could cost the city close to $100 million in the first year.

Firefighters have asked the mayor to negotiate the implementation of so-called Prop B. Turner says he cannot legally do that.

