Mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee has called for an investigation of Mayor Turner and a $95K a year airport intern

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee has called for an investigation into Mayor Sylvester Turner and $95K year airport system intern.Marvin Agumagu received a position as an intern in the management training program of the Houston Airport System, according to Mayor Turner."The mayor claims he can't find the money to pay for police, fire and floods, but based on three emails, he can hire an intern for 95K a year plus benefits," Buzbee said during a news conference Tuesday."He created this internship during a hiring freeze, he made this up. We are going to have to ask him why," added Buzbee.In a statement, Mayor Turner said, "Mr. Marvin Agumagu's salary is commensurate with his education and experience. He has three (3) advanced degrees, including a bachelor's degree, Master's Degree and a law degree. He also has experience in international relations and governmental affairs which is an asset for the City of Houston's 5-star international airports."Buzbee has asked the state to investigate."I'm calling now for a complete investigation from the (State of Texas) Public Integrity Unit.There should be an investigation from the Public Integrity Unit to figure out why a position was created for someone who has no experience, who obviously has some relationship, and we can all speculate on what the relationship is," said Buzbee.Here is the entire statement from Mayor Turner: