Houston councilman Dwight Boykins makes his mayoral run official

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston councilman Dwight Boykins has made his mayoral run official.

Boykins filed the necessary paperwork to begin his campaign.


An unfinished version of his campaign website went live this weekend.

When Boykins talked about the website, he said that it is a rough draft and he is not sure how it got out.

On Monday, ABC13 Eyewitness News reached out to councilman Boykins about the website. He said then that he had not made a final decision.

Boykins filed on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Fellow Mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee tweeted that he welcomes Boykins to the race.


MEET THE CANDIDATES: Get to know the people running to lead the city of Houston


