Houston councilman Dwight Boykins makes his mayoral run official

Boykins filed the necessary paperwork to begin his campaign.
MAYOR'S RACE GROWS: After teasing announcement over the weekend, Houston Councilman @DwightBoykins filed paperwork to run for Houston mayor at 3:30 yesterday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/PihoOIT8og— Ted Oberg (@TedABC13) June 5, 2019
An unfinished version of his campaign website went live this weekend.
When Boykins talked about the website, he said that it is a rough draft and he is not sure how it got out.
On Monday, ABC13 Eyewitness News reached out to councilman Boykins about the website. He said then that he had not made a final decision.
Boykins filed on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Fellow Mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee tweeted that he welcomes Boykins to the race.
I enthusiastically welcome council member Dwight Boykins to the mayor’s race. I’d also love to see Sue Lovell run as well. The more the merrier. pic.twitter.com/fI7JjCxgMK— Tony Buzbee (@TonyBuzbee) June 5, 2019
